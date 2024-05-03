https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/walmart-napoleon-emmanuel-macron-not-ruling-out-troops-to-ukraine-1118232443.html

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including French President Emmanuel Macron's latest statement about potentially sending troops to Ukraine.

Rachel began Thursday's show by hosting independent journalist Sam Husseini on the topic of the nationwide college protests against Israel's war in Gaza.Following the discussion on the protests, Rachel shifted gears to French President Emmanuel Macron's latest comments about not ruling out sending troops to Ukraine. Rachel was joined by George Szamuely, Geopolitical Analyst and Senior Fellow at the Global Policy Institute, who provided expert analysis on the state of affairs in France and Europe as a whole.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by economist Dr. Richard Wolff, who discussed the US economy at length and provided expert analysis on US President Joe Biden's 'Bidenomics' plan.John Kiriakou, CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits, then spoke to Rachel about the death of the second Boeing whistleblower, as he highlighted the aftermath of whistleblowing and the challenges these brave people face.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

