https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/walmart-napoleon-emmanuel-macron-not-ruling-out-troops-to-ukraine-1118232443.html
Walmart Napoleon: Emmanuel Macron Not Ruling Out Troops to Ukraine
Walmart Napoleon: Emmanuel Macron Not Ruling Out Troops to Ukraine
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including French President Emmanuel Macron's latest statement about potentially sending troops to Ukraine.
2024-05-03T04:17+0000
2024-05-03T04:17+0000
2024-05-03T15:03+0000
the backstory
palestine
israel
gaza strip
columbia
ucla
joe biden
boeing
france
emmanuel macron
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/02/1118232994_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dd81d03bdb30ffce898d9f4d3d42e52b.png
Walmart Napoleon: Emmanuel Macron Not Ruling Out Troops to Ukraine
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including French President Emmanuel Macron's latest statement about potentially sending troops to Ukraine.
Rachel began Thursday's show by hosting independent journalist Sam Husseini on the topic of the nationwide college protests against Israel's war in Gaza.Following the discussion on the protests, Rachel shifted gears to French President Emmanuel Macron's latest comments about not ruling out sending troops to Ukraine. Rachel was joined by George Szamuely, Geopolitical Analyst and Senior Fellow at the Global Policy Institute, who provided expert analysis on the state of affairs in France and Europe as a whole.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by economist Dr. Richard Wolff, who discussed the US economy at length and provided expert analysis on US President Joe Biden's 'Bidenomics' plan.John Kiriakou, CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits, then spoke to Rachel about the death of the second Boeing whistleblower, as he highlighted the aftermath of whistleblowing and the challenges these brave people face.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
palestine
israel
gaza strip
columbia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/02/1118232994_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_acdafee26c25b06ce1d857189ae02d83.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, boeing whistleblower died, richard wolff, french troops in ukraine, macron war plan
the backstory, boeing whistleblower died, richard wolff, french troops in ukraine, macron war plan
Walmart Napoleon: Emmanuel Macron Not Ruling Out Troops to Ukraine
04:17 GMT 03.05.2024 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 03.05.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including French President Emmanuel Macron's latest statement about potentially sending troops to Ukraine.
Rachel began Thursday's show by hosting independent journalist Sam Husseini on the topic of the nationwide college protests against Israel's war in Gaza.
Following the discussion on the protests, Rachel shifted gears to French President Emmanuel Macron's latest comments about not ruling out sending troops to Ukraine. Rachel was joined by George Szamuely, Geopolitical Analyst and Senior Fellow at the Global Policy Institute, who provided expert analysis on the state of affairs in France and Europe as a whole.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by economist Dr. Richard Wolff, who discussed the US economy at length and provided expert analysis on US President Joe Biden's 'Bidenomics' plan.
John Kiriakou, CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits, then spoke to Rachel about the death of the second Boeing whistleblower, as he highlighted the aftermath of whistleblowing and the challenges these brave people face.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM