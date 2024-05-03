International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Walmart Napoleon: Emmanuel Macron Not Ruling Out Troops to Ukraine
Walmart Napoleon: Emmanuel Macron Not Ruling Out Troops to Ukraine
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including French President Emmanuel Macron's latest statement about potentially sending troops to Ukraine.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including French President Emmanuel Macron's latest statement about potentially sending troops to Ukraine.
Rachel began Thursday's show by hosting independent journalist Sam Husseini on the topic of the nationwide college protests against Israel's war in Gaza.Following the discussion on the protests, Rachel shifted gears to French President Emmanuel Macron's latest comments about not ruling out sending troops to Ukraine. Rachel was joined by George Szamuely, Geopolitical Analyst and Senior Fellow at the Global Policy Institute, who provided expert analysis on the state of affairs in France and Europe as a whole.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by economist Dr. Richard Wolff, who discussed the US economy at length and provided expert analysis on US President Joe Biden's 'Bidenomics' plan.John Kiriakou, CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits, then spoke to Rachel about the death of the second Boeing whistleblower, as he highlighted the aftermath of whistleblowing and the challenges these brave people face.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:17 GMT 03.05.2024 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 03.05.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including French President Emmanuel Macron's latest statement about potentially sending troops to Ukraine.
Rachel began Thursday's show by hosting independent journalist Sam Husseini on the topic of the nationwide college protests against Israel's war in Gaza.
Following the discussion on the protests, Rachel shifted gears to French President Emmanuel Macron's latest comments about not ruling out sending troops to Ukraine. Rachel was joined by George Szamuely, Geopolitical Analyst and Senior Fellow at the Global Policy Institute, who provided expert analysis on the state of affairs in France and Europe as a whole.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by economist Dr. Richard Wolff, who discussed the US economy at length and provided expert analysis on US President Joe Biden's 'Bidenomics' plan.
John Kiriakou, CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of Political Misfits, then spoke to Rachel about the death of the second Boeing whistleblower, as he highlighted the aftermath of whistleblowing and the challenges these brave people face.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
