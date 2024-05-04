https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/another-one-bites-the-dust-watch-russian-artillery-destroy-m1-abrams-tank-1118256320.html

Another One Bites the Dust! Watch Russian Artillery Destroy M1 Abrams Tank

Another One Bites the Dust! Watch Russian Artillery Destroy M1 Abrams Tank

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian conflict has become a place where the US-made Abrams main battle tanks finally lost their reputation as invincible armored beasts that could shrug off hits from anti-tank weapons and keep going.

2024-05-04T14:29+0000

2024-05-04T14:29+0000

2024-05-04T14:29+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

m1 abrams tank

m2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle

krasnopol

video

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118256421_0:3:1410:796_1920x0_80_0_0_b5175257722f0b1ab9d86492a5714410.png

The number of Abrams main battle tanks that have been destroyed on the fields of the Ukrainian conflict continues to grow, as yet another of these armored monsters, generously provided to Kiev by the United States, was destroyed by a Russian artillery strike.According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the tank was taken out with a 2K25 Krasnopol precision-guided artillery munition.This was not the only recent instance of Ukrainian forces losing a piece of military hardware provided by the US while in action, as can be seen in this video showing the demise of yet another Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Artillery Takes Out M1 Abrams Tank Sputnik International Russian Artillery Takes Out M1 Abrams Tank 2024-05-04T14:29+0000 true PT0M24S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

m1 abrams, m2 bradley, abrams tanks destroyed in ukraine, bradley destroyed in ukraine