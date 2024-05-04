https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/another-one-bites-the-dust-watch-russian-artillery-destroy-m1-abrams-tank-1118256320.html
Another One Bites the Dust! Watch Russian Artillery Destroy M1 Abrams Tank
The Ukrainian conflict has become a place where the US-made Abrams main battle tanks finally lost their reputation as invincible armored beasts that could shrug off hits from anti-tank weapons and keep going.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the tank was taken out with a 2K25 Krasnopol precision-guided artillery munition.This was not the only recent instance of Ukrainian forces losing a piece of military hardware provided by the US while in action, as can be seen in this video showing the demise of yet another Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.
The number of Abrams main battle tanks that have been destroyed on the fields of the Ukrainian conflict continues to grow, as yet another of these armored monsters, generously provided to Kiev by the United States, was destroyed by a Russian artillery strike.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the tank was taken out with a 2K25 Krasnopol precision-guided artillery munition.
This was not the only recent instance of Ukrainian forces losing a piece of military hardware provided by the US while in action, as can be seen in this video showing the demise of yet another Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.