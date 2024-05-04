International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Biden Condemns Campus Protests as Bipartisan Anti-Semitism Bill Sparks Free Speech Outrage
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss hot topics around the world, including the ongoing pro-Palestine encampments on college campuses.
The show begins with the Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the escalation of tensions on college campuses as Pro-Palestine protests continue.Then, criminal attorney Steve Hayes analyzes the developments in the Trump hush money trial, focusing on the testimony of Stormy Daniels' attorney and the implications of a secret tape involving Trump and Michael Cohen.Later, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda evaluates French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about potentially sending troops to Ukraine.The show closes with Former Director of the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch addressing the premature death of a Boeing whistleblower, and exploring the implications for safety oversight and accountability within the aerospace industry.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The Final Countdown
Biden Condemns Campus Protests as Bipartisan Anti-Semitism Bill Sparks Free Speech Outrage
Angie Wong
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss hot topics around the world, including the ongoing pro-Palestine encampments on college campuses.
The show begins with the Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the escalation of tensions on college campuses as Pro-Palestine protests continue.
Then, criminal attorney Steve Hayes analyzes the developments in the Trump hush money trial, focusing on the testimony of Stormy Daniels' attorney and the implications of a secret tape involving Trump and Michael Cohen.
Later, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda evaluates French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about potentially sending troops to Ukraine.
The show closes with Former Director of the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch addressing the premature death of a Boeing whistleblower, and exploring the implications for safety oversight and accountability within the aerospace industry.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
