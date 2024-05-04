International
Death Toll From Flooding in Southern Brazil Rises to 39 - Reports
Death Toll From Flooding in Southern Brazil Rises to 39 - Reports
Sputnik International
The death toll from the flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to 39, with 74 people injured, the G1 news portal has reported, citing the local government.
Another 68 people are still missing, the news outlet said on Friday. At least 32,000 people have been left without shelter, with a total of 265 municipalities in the state having been affected so far, the report added. Heavy rainfall in Brazil's southernmost state on the border with Uruguay started on Monday, with the forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology for parts of the Rio Grande do Sul territory remaining at read alert level. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the region despite bad weather forecasts, his office said on Thursday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to 39, with 74 people injured, the G1 news portal has reported, citing the local government.
Another 68 people are still missing, the news outlet said on Friday.
At least 32,000 people have been left without shelter, with a total of 265 municipalities in the state having been affected so far, the report added.
Heavy rainfall in Brazil's southernmost state on the border with Uruguay started on Monday, with the forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology for parts of the Rio Grande do Sul territory remaining at read alert level. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the region despite bad weather forecasts, his office said on Thursday.
