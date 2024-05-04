https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/death-toll-from-flooding-in-southern-brazil-rises-to-39---reports-1118249236.html
Death Toll From Flooding in Southern Brazil Rises to 39 - Reports
Death Toll From Flooding in Southern Brazil Rises to 39 - Reports
Sputnik International
The death toll from the flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to 39, with 74 people injured, the G1 news portal has reported, citing the local government.
2024-05-04T04:48+0000
2024-05-04T04:48+0000
2024-05-04T04:48+0000
world
brazil
rio grande
national institute of meteorology
uruguay
floods
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118249315_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60895f0f0cb6f66c22b6ec2a3cc8a790.jpg
Another 68 people are still missing, the news outlet said on Friday. At least 32,000 people have been left without shelter, with a total of 265 municipalities in the state having been affected so far, the report added. Heavy rainfall in Brazil's southernmost state on the border with Uruguay started on Monday, with the forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology for parts of the Rio Grande do Sul territory remaining at read alert level. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the region despite bad weather forecasts, his office said on Thursday.
brazil
rio grande
uruguay
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118249315_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_32a63e46819616294094119d5803bbd4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brazil flood, flood latin america, silva flood, brazil flood, rio grande flood, rainfall brazil
brazil flood, flood latin america, silva flood, brazil flood, rio grande flood, rainfall brazil
Death Toll From Flooding in Southern Brazil Rises to 39 - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to 39, with 74 people injured, the G1 news portal has reported, citing the local government.
Another 68 people are still missing, the news outlet said on Friday.
At least 32,000 people have been left without shelter, with a total of 265 municipalities in the state having been affected so far, the report added.
Heavy rainfall in Brazil's southernmost state on the border with Uruguay started on Monday, with the forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology for parts of the Rio Grande do Sul territory remaining at read alert level. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the region despite bad weather forecasts, his office said on Thursday.