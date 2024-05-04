https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/holy-fire-descends-at-church-of-holy-sepulchre-in-jerusalem-1118253013.html
Holy Fire Descends at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
Holy Fire Descends at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
Sputnik International
The Holy Fire descended at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday, ahead of the Eastern Orthodox Easter.
2024-05-04T11:47+0000
2024-05-04T11:47+0000
2024-05-04T11:47+0000
world
easter
jerusalem
church of the holy sepulchre
orthodox
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118252852_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_cfd6a51b65ba8b0b354a5d3124b255d3.jpg
Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem carried the flame out of Jesus’ tomb where he was praying for the holy fire’s descent and handed it out to a crowd of worshipers thronging the 4th-century temple. The ancient rite was broadcast by three Russian television channels.
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118252852_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7a2663025a17f18190e8467f5e69d52.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
orthodox christianity, holy fire, easter, holy sepulchre, jerusalem holy fire
orthodox christianity, holy fire, easter, holy sepulchre, jerusalem holy fire
Holy Fire Descends at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Holy Fire descended at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday, ahead of the Eastern Orthodox Easter.
Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem carried the flame out of Jesus’ tomb where he was praying for the holy fire’s descent and handed it out to a crowd of worshipers thronging the 4th-century temple.
The ancient rite was broadcast by three Russian television channels.