Holy Fire Descends at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

The Holy Fire descended at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday, ahead of the Eastern Orthodox Easter.

Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem carried the flame out of Jesus’ tomb where he was praying for the holy fire’s descent and handed it out to a crowd of worshipers thronging the 4th-century temple. The ancient rite was broadcast by three Russian television channels.

