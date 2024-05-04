https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/irgcs-ship-holds-long-distance-mission-for-1st-time-enters-southern-hemisphere---reports-1118251553.html
IRGC's Ship Holds Long-Distance Mission for 1st Time, Enters Southern Hemisphere - Report
IRGC's Ship Holds Long-Distance Mission for 1st Time, Enters Southern Hemisphere - Report
Sputnik International
The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has for the first time carried out a long-distance mission with its Shahid Mahdavi ocean liner crossing Earth's equator and entering the southern hemisphere, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday.
2024-05-04T08:26+0000
2024-05-04T08:26+0000
2024-05-04T09:04+0000
military
iran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959090_0:146:3072:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d62da8cbd0753630aa8cd3a125c72f24.jpg
It is reportedly the IRGC's first long-range navigation mission, given the interval and the nature of the task.The Shahid Mahdavi is a 36,000-ton, 240-meter-long, 27-meter-wide commercial cargo conversion equipped with advanced weapons systems and the latest Iranian-made radar and defense electronics. It is also the first Iranian ship to be equipped with long-range ballistic missiles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230309/power-projection-iranian-style-watch-irgc-unveil-massive-new-warship-built-from-container-ship-1108232049.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959090_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_132491ddedfdc6e4b05b2fd40c0f10d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, iran ship, shahi mahdavi, irgc ship, shahid mahdavi long-distance mission, shahid mahdavi equator, iran fleet
iran, iran ship, shahi mahdavi, irgc ship, shahid mahdavi long-distance mission, shahid mahdavi equator, iran fleet
IRGC's Ship Holds Long-Distance Mission for 1st Time, Enters Southern Hemisphere - Report
08:26 GMT 04.05.2024 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 04.05.2024)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has for the first time carried out a long-distance mission with its Shahid Mahdavi ocean liner crossing Earth's equator and entering the southern hemisphere, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday.
It is reportedly the IRGC's first long-range navigation mission, given the interval and the nature of the task.
The Shahid Mahdavi is a 36,000-ton, 240-meter-long, 27-meter-wide commercial cargo conversion equipped with advanced weapons systems and the latest Iranian-made radar and defense electronics. It is also the first Iranian ship to be equipped with long-range ballistic missiles.