Israeli Police Step Up Security in Jerusalem Ahead of Holy Fire Descend Ceremony

Israeli police have significantly reinforced security measures in Jerusalem around and inside the Old City ahead of the ceremony of the descent of the Holy Fire at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Crowds of worshipers have gathered at the entrance to the Old City, where the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is located, hoping to see the ceremony. Police are not allowing organized groups of pilgrims into the Old City yet. Nevertheless, the number of visitors to the Old City this year is much lower than in previous years due to the escalation of the regional conflict and the resulting logistical problems, as many airlines continue to avoid flying to Israel. According to Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Holy Saturday, the day before Orthodox Easter, when a blue light emanates from the tomb of Jesus Christ. Last year, Israeli police significantly limited the number of worshipers who could attend the Holy Fire ceremony. No more than 2,400 people were able to witness the miracle of the descent. In previous years, nearly 10,000 pilgrims were allowed into the church.

