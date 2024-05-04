https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/kent-state-revisited-doj-vs-google-uk-greenlights-russian-targets-1118246613.html

Kent State Revisited, DOJ VS Google, UK Greenlights Russian Targets

Kent State Revisited, DOJ VS Google, UK Greenlights Russian Targets

Sputnik International

The New York Times takes on covid vaccine injuries and makes everyone angry, and another Catholic Church sex scandal looms.

2024-05-04T04:03+0000

2024-05-04T04:03+0000

2024-05-04T10:41+0000

political misfits

google

texas

abortion

marijuana

joe biden

donald trump

us college campus protests

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/03/1118246732_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2a48dbb1af3fb3031b95fd8a5b0dd7a3.png

Kent State Revisited, DOJ vs. Google, UK Greenlights Russian Targets Sputnik International The New York Times takes on covid vaccine injuries and makes everyone angry, and another Catholic Church sex scandal looms.

Professor of East Asian and Global History and longtime peace activist Dr. Ken Hammond joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the 54th anniversary of the Kent State Massacre as he witnessed it on the ground, how students organized against the Vietnam War and how the government attempted to crackdown on these activities, how the domestic uprising against the Vietnam War led to censorship of future war coverage, and the historical thread linking the Kent State protests and response to the campus protests for Palestine and the police response today.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses what might come of the Justice Department’s antitrust suit against Google, which wraps up today. He also breaks down why the UK has decided to lift restrictions on how Ukraine uses British weapons, what might come of an attempt in Texas to sue people who helped a woman get an out of state abortion, why the International Criminal Court has had to issue a statement asking government officials and others to stop attempting to influence its actions, whether the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump will help or hurt his political chances, and whether a cooling labor market will help or hurt current President Joe Biden.Attorney lobbying on behalf of several marijuana reform organizations Mike Liszewski discusses what difference it will actually make to reclassify marijuana from a schedule I drug to a schedule III drug, why no administration yet has been willing to simply legalize the popular substance, and what interests continue to stand in the way of full legalization.The Misfits also discuss South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s apparent tall tales, and this week’s News of the Weird, including an explosive situation in a Utah suburb, a cemetery pooping perpetrator, and a gold-producing volcano plume.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

justice department’s antitrust suit against google, pro-palestine protests on us google college campuses, abortion laws, marijuana legalization