https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/macron-doubles-down-on-troops-to-ukraine-us-militarys-future-in-west-africa-1118246232.html
Macron Doubles Down on Troops to Ukraine, US Military's Future in West Africa
Macron Doubles Down on Troops to Ukraine, US Military's Future in West Africa
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including Macron doubling down on sending troops to Ukraine.
2024-05-04T04:02+0000
2024-05-04T04:02+0000
2024-05-04T10:27+0000
fault lines
us
radio
emmanuel macron
ukraine
niger
boeing
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/03/1118246382_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5df51f96a5072fb18603f607e098c83f.png
Macron Doubles Down on Troops to Ukraine, U.S. Military's Future in West Africa
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including Macron doubling down on sending troops to Ukraine.
The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing French president Emmanuel Macron's claim that he will send troops to Ukraine.The second hour starts with Professor Jeff Halper examining the passage of a GOP-led antisemitism bill in the context of growing Pro-Palestine encampments on college campuses.Then, Africa Analyst Koffi Kouakou provides insights into the recent entry of Russian troops into a base housing US military personnel in Niger following the country's decision to expel U.S. troops. He also discusses the upcoming elections in Chad and armed groups besieging towns in Mali.The third hour starts with Former NTSB official Jamie Finch reflecting on the implications of the death of Josh Dean, a whistleblower from Spirit Aerosystems.The show wraps up with Political Activist Misty Winston exploring the escalation of campus protests for Gaza across the United States and also touches on the ongoing legal trials involving former President Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
niger
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/03/1118246382_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_73cf8b9b9332b54afd7f455843be823d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
emmanuel macron, french troops in ukraine, gop-led antisemitism bill, us withdrawal from niger, pro-palestine protests on us college compuses
emmanuel macron, french troops in ukraine, gop-led antisemitism bill, us withdrawal from niger, pro-palestine protests on us college compuses
Macron Doubles Down on Troops to Ukraine, US Military's Future in West Africa
04:02 GMT 04.05.2024 (Updated: 10:27 GMT 04.05.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of topics from around the world, including Macron doubling down on sending troops to Ukraine.
The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing French president Emmanuel Macron's claim that he will send troops to Ukraine.
The second hour starts with Professor Jeff Halper examining the passage of a GOP-led antisemitism bill in the context of growing Pro-Palestine encampments on college campuses.
Then, Africa Analyst Koffi Kouakou provides insights into the recent entry of Russian troops into a base housing US military personnel in Niger following the country's decision to expel U.S. troops. He also discusses the upcoming elections in Chad and armed groups besieging towns in Mali.
The third hour starts with Former NTSB official Jamie Finch reflecting on the implications of the death of Josh Dean, a whistleblower from Spirit Aerosystems.
The show wraps up with Political Activist Misty Winston exploring the escalation of campus protests for Gaza across the United States and also touches on the ongoing legal trials involving former President Trump.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM