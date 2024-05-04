https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/olympic-chief-ready-to-swim-in-seine-amid-concern-of-water-pollution-1118254906.html

Olympic Chief Ready to Swim in Seine Amid Concern of Water Pollution

Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee, has said he is ready to venture a dip in the Seine to demonstrate that it is safe for athletes who will swim in its waters during the Paris 2024 Summer Games.

Bach told international media he was happy to join French President Emmanuel Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Olympic Games executive Christophe Dubi for a dip in the river. French charity Surfrider Foundation raised concerns over the quality of water in April, saying athletes competing in triathlon, marathon swimming and paratriathlon events would be running "significant" health risks due to pollution of fecal origin.

