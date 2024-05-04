https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/orthodox-easter-service-at-moscows-cathedral-of-christ-the-saviour-1118255418.html
Orthodox Easter Service at Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour
Orthodox Christians mark Easter - a pivotal holiday for Christians that symbolizes triumph over death and victory over evil - in accordance with the Julian calendar.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Russian capital where Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill is leading the Easter Liturgy service. Earlier in the day, the Holy Fire arrived in Moscow from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem.Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion.Follow Sputnik’s live stream to find out more!
An Orthodox Easter service is taking place at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.
Orthodox Christians mark Easter - a pivotal holiday for Christians that symbolizes triumph over death and victory over evil - in accordance with the Julian calendar.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Russian capital where Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill is leading the Easter Liturgy service.
Earlier in the day, the Holy Fire arrived in Moscow from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem.
Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion.
Follow Sputnik’s live stream to find out more!