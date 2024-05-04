International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/qatar-ready-to-accept-possible-formal-us-request-to-oust-hamas-leaders---reports-1118250948.html
Qatar Ready to Accept Possible Formal US Request to Oust Hamas Leaders - Reports
Qatar Ready to Accept Possible Formal US Request to Oust Hamas Leaders - Reports
Sputnik International
Qatar is ready to accept the US demand that Doha expel the leaders of Palestinian movement Hamas from its territory and expects to receive such a request soon if Hamas rejects a newly proposed hostage deal, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
2024-05-04T07:55+0000
2024-05-04T07:55+0000
world
middle east
qatar
islamic state
antony blinken
hamas
israel
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104452979_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a3dbfda684d4fbd5a5f3c3baa0f76496.jpg
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Qatar in April to oust Hamas if the movement continued to turn down ceasefire agreements with Israel, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing US officials. The United States may approach Doha with a request to expel Hamas members if the movement rejects a new hostage deal, the source told the newspaper. However, according to an unidentified Israeli official, Hamas is more likely to come back with an amended offer than to reject it outright. Anything less than a positive response to the deal could give Washington an impetus to formally demand the removal of Hamas leaders from Qatar, the source said. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Amir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar held a conversation on securing the release of hostages and implementing a ceasefire in Gaza after Hamas was offered a 40-day ceasefire and the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for freeing Israeli hostages. Biden said that the US, along with Egypt and Qatar, would ensure the deal's full implementation, urging Al-Thani to work on the release of hostages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/us-students-pro-palestine-protests-political-fallout-and-biden-admins-dilemma-1118204005.html
qatar
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104452979_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f9fac5a31fd313596222b76f72b002c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
qatar hamas, israel hamas row, qatar hamas ousting, hamas ousting from qatar, palestine israel conflict, doha, biden al-thani
qatar hamas, israel hamas row, qatar hamas ousting, hamas ousting from qatar, palestine israel conflict, doha, biden al-thani

Qatar Ready to Accept Possible Formal US Request to Oust Hamas Leaders - Reports

07:55 GMT 04.05.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory SysoevDoha
Doha - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Qatar is ready to accept the US demand that Doha expel the leaders of Palestinian movement Hamas from its territory and expects to receive such a request soon if Hamas rejects a newly proposed hostage deal, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Qatar in April to oust Hamas if the movement continued to turn down ceasefire agreements with Israel, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing US officials.
The United States may approach Doha with a request to expel Hamas members if the movement rejects a new hostage deal, the source told the newspaper. However, according to an unidentified Israeli official, Hamas is more likely to come back with an amended offer than to reject it outright.
US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2024
Analysis
US Students Pro-Palestine Protests: Political Fallout and Biden Admin's Dilemma
1 May, 05:02 GMT
Anything less than a positive response to the deal could give Washington an impetus to formally demand the removal of Hamas leaders from Qatar, the source said.
Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Amir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar held a conversation on securing the release of hostages and implementing a ceasefire in Gaza after Hamas was offered a 40-day ceasefire and the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for freeing Israeli hostages.
Biden said that the US, along with Egypt and Qatar, would ensure the deal's full implementation, urging Al-Thani to work on the release of hostages.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала