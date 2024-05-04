https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/russia-fills-the-void-in-west-africas-fight-against-terrorism-1118247050.html

Russia Fills the Void in West Africa's Fight Against Terrorism

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the US military's exit from Niger and Chad in West Africa.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to speaker and author Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about the new Anti-Semitism bill that was passed in the House of Representatives, along with a discussion on the student protests happening around the country.Rachel then spoke to independent journalist Robert Inlakesh about the ongoing war in Gaza, as Turkiyehalts trade with Israel amid accusations of genocide.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who broke down the latest from the battlefield in the Donbass region.Lastly, geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou spoke to Rachel about the US military's exit from both Niger and Chad, as these countries, including a number of other neighboring nations, seek alternative defense alliances.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

