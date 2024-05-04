International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Russia Fills the Void in West Africa's Fight Against Terrorism
Russia Fills the Void in West Africa's Fight Against Terrorism
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the US military's exit from Niger and Chad in West Africa.
the backstory
niger
mali
gaza strip
israel
protests
columbia
ucla
Russia Fills the Void in West Africa's Fight Against Terrorism
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the U.S. military's exit from Niger and Chad in West Africa.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to speaker and author Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about the new Anti-Semitism bill that was passed in the House of Representatives, along with a discussion on the student protests happening around the country.Rachel then spoke to independent journalist Robert Inlakesh about the ongoing war in Gaza, as Turkiyehalts trade with Israel amid accusations of genocide.In the final hour, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who broke down the latest from the battlefield in the Donbass region.Lastly, geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou spoke to Rachel about the US military's exit from both Niger and Chad, as these countries, including a number of other neighboring nations, seek alternative defense alliances.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
niger
mali
gaza strip
israel
columbia
west africa
chad
us anti-semitism bill, us withdrawal from niger and chad, pro-palestine protests on us college campuses
us anti-semitism bill, us withdrawal from niger and chad, pro-palestine protests on us college campuses

04:04 GMT 04.05.2024
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the US military's exit from Niger and Chad in West Africa.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to speaker and author Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about the new Anti-Semitism bill that was passed in the House of Representatives, along with a discussion on the student protests happening around the country.
Rachel then spoke to independent journalist Robert Inlakesh about the ongoing war in Gaza, as Turkiyehalts trade with Israel amid accusations of genocide.
In the final hour, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who broke down the latest from the battlefield in the Donbass region.
Lastly, geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou spoke to Rachel about the US military's exit from both Niger and Chad, as these countries, including a number of other neighboring nations, seek alternative defense alliances.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
