Russia Puts Zelensky on Wanted List

Russia's Interior Ministry has put Volodymyr Zelensky on its wanted list, according to the department’s database. 04.05.2024, Sputnik International

russia

russian interior ministry

volodymyr zelensky

russia

criminal code

"Vladimir (Volodymyr in Ukrainian) Aleksandrovich Zelensky, January 25, 1978. Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," the database reads. The crime for which he is wanted has not been disclosed. The database also indicates his place of birth - Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine.

