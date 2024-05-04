https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/student-protests-across-us-unlikely-to-match-political-impact-of-1960s-movement-1118250475.html

Student Protests Across US Unlikely to Match Political Impact of 1960s Movement

Pro-Palestine protesters on college campuses across the United States are unlikely to produce the same political impact ahead of the presidential election as their Vietnam War-era peers, as their political demands lack vested interests and are influenced rather by the growing radicalization of academia, experts told Sputnik.

Numerous demonstrations have emerged on college campuses across the United States in recent days against the US military, financial and diplomatic support for Israel's military operations in Gaza. Students are calling on their universities to condemn Israel's military campaign, to divest from companies linked to Israel and to discontinue study abroad programs at Israeli universities, among other demands. Paul Gottfried, the editor-in-chief of Chronicles: A Magazine of American Culture and Raffensperger professor of Humanities emeritus at Elizabethtown College, pointed to what he described as an increased radicalization of US higher education. Political analyst Keith Preston, for his part, pointed out similarities between past and present anti-war protests, saying that both cases involved the left protesting a liberal government — Lyndon Johnson's in the 1960s and Joe Biden's now — in the name of anti-imperialism. Protests and PresidentsThe protests against the Vietnam War have been widely seen as something that helped weaken the Democrats' grip on the White House and paved the way for the Republican administration of Richard Nixon. Preston did not rule out that the current protests could have a similar effect. At the same time, Gottfried is skeptical that the current events will be able to peel off many votes from Biden come November.

