Ukraine Wants to Get Its Hands on US Reaper Drones

Facing a severe troop crisis and suffering humiliation after humiliation at the hands of the Russian forces, the Ukrainian military is desperately searching for something, anything, that might give it an advantage on the battlefield – and keeps failing miserably.

Having failed to defeat Russian troops with the help of Western weapons such as Leopard 2 and Abrams main battle tanks, the regime in Kiev now seeks to get its hands on US-made MQ-9 Reaper drones, according to Politico.Though the Ukrainian leadership sought these drones since the escalation of the conflict in 2022 to use them for strike and surveillance missions, now Kiev is “mainly interested” in using MQ-9s for reconnaissance only, the media outlet claims, citing “four people familiar with the issue.”Reaper drones are supposed to help identify potential targets far from the front line. It remains unclear, however, how these UAVs would fare against Russian air defenses, considering that a lot of Western weapon systems already had their reputation ruined by the supposedly inferior Russian weapons.

