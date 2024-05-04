US Losing Status of 'Global Hegemon' in Face of China Rising to Power - Borrel

International
The United States has lost its status of the "global hegemon" as China is rising to the "superpower status" and becoming a military "rival" for both Washington and the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
China is growing to become a "rival" for both the US and the EU, not only in terms of producing goods, but also military- and technology-wise, he said during the Dahrendorf Lecture and Colloquium at Oxford University.The Dahrendorf Lecture and Colloquium is an annual memorial event in honor of German philosopher, sociologist and lawmaker Ralf Dahrendorf. The lectures delivered by leading thinkers as part of the event are traditionally on subjects related to his professional concerns.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has lost its status of the "global hegemon" as China is rising to the "superpower status" and becoming a military "rival" for both Washington and the European Union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
China is growing to become a "rival" for both the US and the EU, not only in terms of producing goods, but also military- and technology-wise, he said during the Dahrendorf Lecture and Colloquium at Oxford University.
"I see the international system that we were accustomed to after the Cold War no longer exists. America has lost its status of hegemon and the post-1945 multilateral order is losing ground. I see China rising to the superpower status," Borrell stressed.

The Dahrendorf Lecture and Colloquium is an annual memorial event in honor of German philosopher, sociologist and lawmaker Ralf Dahrendorf. The lectures delivered by leading thinkers as part of the event are traditionally on subjects related to his professional concerns.
