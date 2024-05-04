https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/weekly-news-wrap-up-bojo-says-that-us-hegemony-is-dying-in-ukraine-africa-ejecting-us-imperialism-1118248804.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: BoJo Says That US Hegemony is Dying in Ukraine; Africa Ejecting US Imperialism

Weekly News Wrap-Up: BoJo Says That US Hegemony is Dying in Ukraine; Africa Ejecting US Imperialism

Former UK Leader Boris Johnson argues the Western Hegemony is dying in Ukraine, and African nations are rejecting US and European Imperialism.

Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the new Cold War against Russia, China, and Iran and the student protests at US Colleges.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss Moves to attack alternative media with economic sanctions, the government's moves to regulate speech in colleges, and the farcical nature of the Western imperialist narratives on good and evil.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, join forces to discuss the strange timeline of the COVID pandemic, the latest government censorship moves, and the 2024 election.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, and Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, come together to shed light on the rejection of US imperialism in Africa and Haiti, and how the government response to the campus protests provides crucial insights into the nature of the state.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

