Aurus Restyle: Putin Drivers' Wish List Built In

Work on the restyled version of Aurus Senat was carried out with the Special Purpose Garage (GON), including presidential drivers, said the general director of Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (also known as NAMI) Fedor Nazarov.

Russia's Aurus Senat luxury car, which is used by President Vladimir Putin, has been restyled by the Special Purpose Garage (GON) after taking suggestions from the presidential drivers, said the general director of Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI) Fedor Nazarov.The restyled version of the car will be presented on May 7, the day of Putin's inauguration.He noted that the GON is the main customer at the vehicle design stage.Aurus Senat is a top-tier executive car developed in Russia for the president and prime minister. The name of the model comes from the Senate’s tower of the Moscow Kremlin. While being packed with top-notch technology, the car itself is designed in a retro style featuring Soviet-era detail.

