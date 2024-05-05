https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/china-to-conduct-military-drills-in-yellow-sea-on-may-5-12-1118263637.html
China to Conduct Military Drills in Yellow Sea on May 5-12
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing is to hold eight-day military drills in the northern part of the Yellow Sea, the China Maritime Safety Administration said on Sunday.
The drills are to take place in the Bohai Sea, which is the inner gulf in the north of the Yellow Sea from 16:00 (8:00 GMT) on May 5 to 16:00 on May 12, the administration said.
The department indicated the coordinates of the drill area, which will be off-limits for the duration of the maneuvers.