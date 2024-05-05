https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/he-has-risen-orthodox-christians-celebrate-easter-across-the-world-1118268217.html

He Has Risen! Orthodox Christians Celebrate Easter Across the World

Orthodox Christians all over the world celebrated Easter, one of the most important Christian observances, on Sunday, May 5.

During this moveable feast, the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion by the Romans which, according to Christian beliefs, took place nearly 2,000 years ago.This gallery compiled by Sputnik shows how Orthodox Christians in various countries – such as Russia, Greece, Ethiopia, Serbia, and Romania – celebrate Easter with bonfires, prayers and religious processions.

