He Has Risen! Orthodox Christians Celebrate Easter Across the World
He Has Risen! Orthodox Christians Celebrate Easter Across the World
Orthodox Christians all over the world celebrated Easter, one of the most important Christian observances, on Sunday, May 5.
During this moveable feast, the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion by the Romans which, according to Christian beliefs, took place nearly 2,000 years ago.This gallery compiled by Sputnik shows how Orthodox Christians in various countries – such as Russia, Greece, Ethiopia, Serbia, and Romania – celebrate Easter with bonfires, prayers and religious processions.
He Has Risen! Orthodox Christians Celebrate Easter Across the World

13:32 GMT 05.05.2024
Orthodox Christians all over the world celebrated Easter, one of the most important Christian observances, on Sunday, May 5.
During this moveable feast, the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion by the Romans which, according to Christian beliefs, took place nearly 2,000 years ago.
This gallery compiled by Sputnik shows how Orthodox Christians in various countries – such as Russia, Greece, Ethiopia, Serbia, and Romania – celebrate Easter with bonfires, prayers and religious processions.
Macedonian Orthodox Christians light candles from the holy fire that arrived from Jerusalem during an Easter service at the Saint Jovan Bigorski monastery in Mavrovo, some 115km west of the capital Skopje.

Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims hold candles during a ceremony of the Holy Fire at the Deir Al-Sultan Monastery on the roof of the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Orthodox Easter.

Young men stand in front of a bonfire during Christian Orthodox Easter celebrations in Xylophagou village, southeast of the island of Cyprus.

Ethiopian Orthodox devotees pray during the celebration of Easter at the Bole Medhanialem Church in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Easter Sunday.

A religious procession near the Cathedral of the Ascension of Christ in Novosibirsk, held during this year's Easter celebrations.

A religious procession near the Cathedral of the Ascension of Christ in Novosibirsk, held during this year's Easter celebrations.

Children of ROmania's Armenian community hold chocolate eggs that they received at the end of an Orthodox Easter religious service at the Armenian cathedral in Bucharest.

Serbian Patriarch Porfirije (C) leads an Orthodox Easter liturgy at the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia.

Faithful at the Vnukovo Airport in Moscow greet the arrival of a flight from Jerusalem carryingthe Holy Flame.

Faithful at the Vnukovo Airport in Moscow greet the arrival of a flight from Jerusalem carryingthe Holy Flame.

Believers light candles after a cake and Easter egg blessing ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Protesters against the controversial "foreign influence" bill celebrate Orthodox Easter in front of the Kashveti Church next to the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi.

Ethiopian Orthodox devotees pray during the celebration of Easter at the Bole Medhanialem Church in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Easter Sunday.

Greek Orthodox faithful light their car Niles with the Holy Fire, transferred from the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, at a church in Athens.

An Orthodox girl sits next to her family member during an easter service in the Orthodox Church in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

