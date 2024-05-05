He Has Risen! Orthodox Christians Celebrate Easter Across the World
Macedonian Orthodox Christians light candles from the holy fire that arrived from Jerusalem during an Easter service at the Saint Jovan Bigorski monastery in Mavrovo, some 115km west of the capital Skopje.
Macedonian Orthodox Christians light candles from the holy fire that arrived from Jerusalem during an Easter service at the Saint Jovan Bigorski monastery in Mavrovo, some 115km west of the capital Skopje.
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims hold candles during a ceremony of the Holy Fire at the Deir Al-Sultan Monastery on the roof of the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Orthodox Easter.
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims hold candles during a ceremony of the Holy Fire at the Deir Al-Sultan Monastery on the roof of the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Orthodox Easter.
Young men stand in front of a bonfire during Christian Orthodox Easter celebrations in Xylophagou village, southeast of the island of Cyprus.
Young men stand in front of a bonfire during Christian Orthodox Easter celebrations in Xylophagou village, southeast of the island of Cyprus.
Ethiopian Orthodox devotees pray during the celebration of Easter at the Bole Medhanialem Church in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.
Ethiopian Orthodox devotees pray during the celebration of Easter at the Bole Medhanialem Church in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.
Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Easter Sunday.
Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Easter Sunday.
A religious procession near the Cathedral of the Ascension of Christ in Novosibirsk, held during this year's Easter celebrations.
A religious procession near the Cathedral of the Ascension of Christ in Novosibirsk, held during this year's Easter celebrations.
Children of ROmania's Armenian community hold chocolate eggs that they received at the end of an Orthodox Easter religious service at the Armenian cathedral in Bucharest.
Children of ROmania's Armenian community hold chocolate eggs that they received at the end of an Orthodox Easter religious service at the Armenian cathedral in Bucharest.
Serbian Patriarch Porfirije (C) leads an Orthodox Easter liturgy at the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia.
Serbian Patriarch Porfirije (C) leads an Orthodox Easter liturgy at the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia.
Faithful at the Vnukovo Airport in Moscow greet the arrival of a flight from Jerusalem carryingthe Holy Flame.
Faithful at the Vnukovo Airport in Moscow greet the arrival of a flight from Jerusalem carryingthe Holy Flame.
Believers light candles after a cake and Easter egg blessing ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Believers light candles after a cake and Easter egg blessing ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Protesters against the controversial "foreign influence" bill celebrate Orthodox Easter in front of the Kashveti Church next to the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi.
Protesters against the controversial "foreign influence" bill celebrate Orthodox Easter in front of the Kashveti Church next to the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi.
Ethiopian Orthodox devotees pray during the celebration of Easter at the Bole Medhanialem Church in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.
Ethiopian Orthodox devotees pray during the celebration of Easter at the Bole Medhanialem Church in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.
Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Easter Sunday.
Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City on the eve of Easter Sunday.
Greek Orthodox faithful light their car Niles with the Holy Fire, transferred from the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, at a church in Athens.
Greek Orthodox faithful light their car Niles with the Holy Fire, transferred from the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, at a church in Athens.
An Orthodox girl sits next to her family member during an easter service in the Orthodox Church in Sarajevo, Bosnia.
An Orthodox girl sits next to her family member during an easter service in the Orthodox Church in Sarajevo, Bosnia.