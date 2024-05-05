https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/last-resort-nato-secretly-sets-two-red-lines-to-directly-meddle-in-ukraine-conflict--report--1118273780.html

Last Resort? NATO Secretly Sets Two 'Red Lines' to Directly Meddle in Ukraine Conflict – Report

Russia has repeatedly stressed that NATO is already directly involved in the Ukraine conflict given the alliance’s ongoing weaponry supplies to and training of the Ukrainian military.

NATO has "established at least two red lines, beyond which there could be the alliance’s direct intervention in the conflict in Ukraine," Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a "very confidential" unofficial communique.The lines are reportedly seen by NATO as "last resorts" amid its concerns over the looming "collapse" of Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing offensive in several areas at the front line.If either of these two red lines are crossed, NATO will ostensibly activate about 100,000 troops stationed in Hungary, Poland, the Baltic states, Romania and Slovakia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier stressed that the US and NATO are already directly involved in the Ukraine conflict because they not only deliver weapons to the Kiev regime but also train Ukrainian military personnel in the UK, Germany, and Italy.Western countries have provided military and financial support to the Zelensky regime in Kiev since the beginning of Russia's special military operation. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying that it would lead to further escalation of the Ukraine conflict.

