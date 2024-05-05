https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/lithuania-financing-training-of-militants-seeking-to-oust-belarusian-government---minsk-1118262700.html

Lithuania Financing Training of Militants Seeking to Oust Belarusian Government - Belarusian FM

Lithuania provides support, including financial one, to paramilitary forces located on its territory that want to overthrow the government in Belarus, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The information we have, which we have passed, including through diplomatic channels, indicates that the Lithuanian authorities not only condone, they actually support and finance the training of paramilitary formations whose goal is to overthrow the legitimate government on the territory of the Republic of Belarus and use terrorist, extremist activities against our country," Aleinik said.Earlier, Belarusian intelligence reported on the presence of about 50 foreign foundations in Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine that fund “soft power” initiatives, as well as radical strategies targeting Belarus for regime change. According to the information provided, the bulk of such forces are several outlawed militant Belarusian organizations that are actively fighting against Russia in the special military operation zone.

