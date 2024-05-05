Putin Congratulates Russians, Orthodox Christians on Easter, Praises Christian Churches

"It is important to note the creative and fruitful work of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations aimed at preserving our rich historical, cultural and spiritual heritage, strengthening the institution of the family, educating young people and affirming in society such enduring values and moral guidelines as care for one's neighbor, mercy and compassion. Spiritual pastors have always been with the people. And today, in the face of serious challenges, Christian religious organizations provide effective and selfless help to those who need support and attention," the telegram said.