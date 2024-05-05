https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/putin-congratulates-russians-orthodox-christians-on-easter-praises-christian-churches-1118264984.html
Putin Congratulates Russians, Orthodox Christians on Easter, Praises Christian Churches
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin in his Easter greetings to Russians and Orthodox Christians on Sunday noted the creative and fruitful work of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations, according to a telegram published by the Kremlin.
Putin added that Easter celebrations in Russia have rich spiritual traditions that unite millions of people, handed down from generation to generation, inspiring good deeds and aspirations.
"It is important to note the creative and fruitful work of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations aimed at preserving our rich historical, cultural and spiritual heritage, strengthening the institution of the family, educating young people and affirming in society such enduring values and moral guidelines as care for one's neighbor, mercy and compassion. Spiritual pastors have always been with the people. And today, in the face of serious challenges, Christian religious organizations provide effective and selfless help to those who need support and attention," the telegram said.