Watch Russian Air Defenses Down Polish-Made Drone in Special Op
“Warmate” drone is produced by Polish defense industry and can be used for reconnaissance, as well as loitering munition. After Russia launched special military operation, Warsaw began supplying Kiev regime with its drones.
Russian troops from Dnepr Battlegroup have downed a Ukrainian kamikaze drone dubbed “Warmate” using a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun. According to official information, the UAV intended to strike Russian artillery.The footage of the drone's destruction was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Officials added that air defense system crews guard the skies in the special military operation zone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
