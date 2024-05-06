https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/china-intends-to-look-for-ways-to-resolve-ukraine-conflict---xi-1118280571.html
China Intends to Look for Ways to Resolve Ukraine Conflict - Xi
PARIS (Sputnik) - China, together with France and other partners, intends to look for ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
On Sunday, Xi arrived in France, where he will stay until Wednesday.
"We hope that peace and stability will soon return to Europe and intend to work with France and the entire international community to find ways to resolve the crisis," Xi said in a column for French newspaper Le Figaro.
Xi also recalled that he "repeatedly called for observing the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, taking into account the legitimate security interests of the parties, and also pointed out the inadmissibility of the use of nuclear weapons."
Xi is on a visit to France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5–10 at the invitation of the European leaders. His first trip to Europe in nearly five years comes as the European Union continues piling pressure on Beijing over its support and cooperation with Russia.