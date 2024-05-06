International
Finland Seeking to Build TNT Production Plant Due to Lack of Explosives - Report
Finland Seeking to Build TNT Production Plant Due to Lack of Explosives - Report
Sputnik International
Finland wants to urgently build a TNT production plant due to a shortage of explosives in Europe, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported, citing Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.
"We need to significantly increase the production of explosives. Therefore, we must seriously consider the role of domestic industry in this matter," Hakkanen was quoted as saying by the broadcaster on Sunday. Finland conveyed to its allies the need to quickly make decisions on the construction of the plant in the country, the minister added. There is a critical shortage of explosives in Europe, the report read, noting that the only TNT production plant in the European Union is located in Poland, but the level of production does not meet demand.
04:32 GMT 06.05.2024
© AP PhotoA block of TNT
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland wants to urgently build a TNT production plant due to a shortage of explosives in Europe, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported, citing Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.
"We need to significantly increase the production of explosives. Therefore, we must seriously consider the role of domestic industry in this matter," Hakkanen was quoted as saying by the broadcaster on Sunday.
Finland conveyed to its allies the need to quickly make decisions on the construction of the plant in the country, the minister added.
There is a critical shortage of explosives in Europe, the report read, noting that the only TNT production plant in the European Union is located in Poland, but the level of production does not meet demand.
