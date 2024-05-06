https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/israel-bans-al-jazeera-and-raids-office-1118276646.html

Israel Bans Al Jazeera And Raids Office

Israel Bans Al Jazeera And Raids Office

Sputnik International

Inspectors from the communications ministry, accompanied by police, raided the Qatari broadcaster’s office at the Ambassador hotel in Jerusalem after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the cabinet agreed to its closure.

2024-05-06T01:31+0000

2024-05-06T01:31+0000

2024-05-06T01:36+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

israel

al jazeera

hamas

palestine

palestine-israel conflict

journalism

freedom of speech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118278877_0:124:2464:1510_1920x0_80_0_0_1a2fcab6fd7732664bfc98f9fb076a02.jpg

The Israeli Ministry of Communications said on Sunday that it had confiscated Al Jazeera’s equipment on Sunday just hours after the Israeli cabinet ordered the closure of the broadcaster in its country, which the Qatar-based news network has lambasted as a “criminal act.”Inspectors from the communications ministry, accompanied by police, raided the Qatari broadcaster’s office at the Ambassador hotel in Jerusalem after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the cabinet agreed to its closure while their war in Gaza continues.Ofir Gendelman, a spokesperson for Netanyahu to the Arab media, said in a post on X that Al Jazeera’s “broadcast equipment will be confiscated, the channel’s correspondents will be prevented from working, the channel will be removed from cable and satellite television companies, and Al Jazeera’s websites will be blocked on the Internet.”Al Jazeera’s broadcasts and access to its website have been blocked throughout Israel. The network has denounced Israel’s decision as a “criminal act that violates human rights in access to information.” The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) has petitioned the move to Israel’s Supreme Court.“This is a dark day for the media and a dark day for democracy,” Israel’s Foreign Press Association added in a statement. “Israel joins a dubious club of authoritarian governments to ban the station.”White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre has called Israel’s decision a “concerning step”, and claims the US supports the work of journalists around the world, including those in Gaza.

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

israel, palestine, al jazeera, hamas, netanyahu, freedom of speech, freedom of press, totalitarian regime, total control, absolute control, political censorship, media censorship