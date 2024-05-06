International
The murder of US-Russian war correspondent Russell "Texas" Bentley, who worked for Sputnik, should be investigated and people responsible brought to justice, Dmitry Kiselev, the general director of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, said.
“This is our military correspondent. The crime should be investigated, there is a principle of inevitability of punishment. Everyone is equal before the law,” Kiselev said. Investigators of the Main Military Division of the Russian Investigative Committee are conducting an investigation, the channel also said, adding that “a forensic medical examination of the found remains has been appointed.”In mid-April, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, said that Bentley had been killed in Donetsk. Bentley, 64, left the United States and joined the forces of Ukraine's breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic, now a part of Russia, in 2014. Subsequently, he obtained Russian citizenship.
Killers of Sputnik Donbass Correspondent Russell Bentley Must Not Go Unpunished - Kiselev

07:28 GMT 06.05.2024 (Updated: 07:44 GMT 06.05.2024)
Russell Bentley poses for a photo during his visit to Mariupol in March 2022.
Russell Bentley poses for a photo during his visit to Mariupol in March 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2024
© Photo : Russell Bentley
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The murder of US-Russian war correspondent Russell "Texas" Bentley, who worked for Sputnik, should be investigated and people responsible brought to justice, Dmitry Kiselev, the general director of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, said.
“This is our military correspondent. The crime should be investigated, there is a principle of inevitability of punishment. Everyone is equal before the law,” Kiselev said.

Suspects in the murder of Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley have been detained and are testifying, the Telegram channel “Operation Z: Russian Spring War Correspondents” reported, quoting the lawyer of Bentley’s widow.

Investigators of the Main Military Division of the Russian Investigative Committee are conducting an investigation, the channel also said, adding that “a forensic medical examination of the found remains has been appointed.”
Russell Bentley, a volunteer fighter and blogger from the US in Donetsk People's Republic
Russia
Brave Soldier, Aid Worker and Truth Teller: Story of US-Born Donbass Volunteer Russell Bentley
19 April, 17:00 GMT
In mid-April, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, said that Bentley had been killed in Donetsk.
Bentley, 64, left the United States and joined the forces of Ukraine's breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic, now a part of Russia, in 2014. Subsequently, he obtained Russian citizenship.
