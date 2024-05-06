https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/killers-of-sputnik-donbass-correspondent-russell-bentley-must-not-go-unpunished---kiselev-1118283617.html

Killers of Sputnik Donbass Correspondent Russell Bentley Must Not Go Unpunished - Kiselev

The murder of US-Russian war correspondent Russell "Texas" Bentley, who worked for Sputnik, should be investigated and people responsible brought to justice, Dmitry Kiselev, the general director of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, said.

“This is our military correspondent. The crime should be investigated, there is a principle of inevitability of punishment. Everyone is equal before the law,” Kiselev said. Investigators of the Main Military Division of the Russian Investigative Committee are conducting an investigation, the channel also said, adding that “a forensic medical examination of the found remains has been appointed.”In mid-April, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, said that Bentley had been killed in Donetsk. Bentley, 64, left the United States and joined the forces of Ukraine's breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic, now a part of Russia, in 2014. Subsequently, he obtained Russian citizenship.

