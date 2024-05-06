https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/la-battles-mosquitoes-by-releasing-even-more---1118278717.html

The mosquitoes - which were first detected in 2011 - are well adapted to laying eggs in small water sources and have also developed a resistance to insecticides, making it difficult to exterminate them.

About 20,000 sterile males were released. These mosquitoes were dyed, so they will be recognizable by appearing fluorescent under a black light. The males don't bite, either, so the program does not pose a risk to human health. The district will continue to release mosquitoes in the target region of the Sunland-Tujunga area of LA, which could result in up to 32,000 mosquitoes per week before reaching a peak of about 60,000 before the program brings that number back down in the fall.The program intends to leave female mosquitoes with eggs that won't hatch. A similar method has been used in the past on Mediterranean fruit flies and screwworms which are fly larvae that feed on living flesh.

