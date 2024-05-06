https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/putin-meets-government-members-ahead-of-inauguration-1118285993.html

Putin Meets Government Members Ahead of Inauguration

Putin Meets Government Members Ahead of Inauguration

Sputnik International

The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on May 7. 06.05.2024, Sputnik International

2024-05-06T12:52+0000

2024-05-06T12:52+0000

2024-05-06T12:52+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

moscow

inauguration

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117401398_0:0:2960:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_1733ba1361ba5e09ca8141318f04ca7e.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the government — the last before the resignation of cabinet of ministers which is due after the inauguration of the head of state. The goal of the meeting is to sum up the results of their work. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “since, after the ceremony of inauguration of the president, the government resigns, they all move to the status of ‘acting.’ This is the final meeting of the current iteration of the cabinet, a kind of brief summing up [of the results].”

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Путин встретился с членами правительства в преддверии инаугурации Sputnik International Путин встретился с членами правительства в преддверии инаугурации 2024-05-06T12:52+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, government meeting, summurizing results, kremlin, russian government, putin meets government members ahead inauguration