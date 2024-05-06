International
Russia
Russia
Putin Meets Government Members Ahead of Inauguration
Putin Meets Government Members Ahead of Inauguration
Sputnik International
The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on May 7.
russia
vladimir putin
russia
moscow
inauguration
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the government — the last before the resignation of cabinet of ministers which is due after the inauguration of the head of state. The goal of the meeting is to sum up the results of their work. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “since, after the ceremony of inauguration of the president, the government resigns, they all move to the status of ‘acting.’ This is the final meeting of the current iteration of the cabinet, a kind of brief summing up [of the results].”
russia
moscow
vladimir putin, government meeting, summurizing results, kremlin, russian government, putin meets government members ahead inauguration
The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on May 7.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the government — the last before the resignation of cabinet of ministers which is due after the inauguration of the head of state. The goal of the meeting is to sum up the results of their work.
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, "since, after the ceremony of inauguration of the president, the government resigns, they all move to the status of 'acting.' This is the final meeting of the current iteration of the cabinet, a kind of brief summing up [of the results]."
