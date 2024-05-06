https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/putin-meets-government-members-ahead-of-inauguration-1118285993.html
Putin Meets Government Members Ahead of Inauguration
Putin Meets Government Members Ahead of Inauguration
Sputnik International
The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on May 7. 06.05.2024, Sputnik International
2024-05-06T12:52+0000
2024-05-06T12:52+0000
2024-05-06T12:52+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
moscow
inauguration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117401398_0:0:2960:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_1733ba1361ba5e09ca8141318f04ca7e.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the government — the last before the resignation of cabinet of ministers which is due after the inauguration of the head of state. The goal of the meeting is to sum up the results of their work. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “since, after the ceremony of inauguration of the president, the government resigns, they all move to the status of ‘acting.’ This is the final meeting of the current iteration of the cabinet, a kind of brief summing up [of the results].”
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117401398_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f53e435483568f1b8ed3063e2e15c9ec.jpg
Путин встретился с членами правительства в преддверии инаугурации
Sputnik International
Путин встретился с членами правительства в преддверии инаугурации
2024-05-06T12:52+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, government meeting, summurizing results, kremlin, russian government, putin meets government members ahead inauguration
vladimir putin, government meeting, summurizing results, kremlin, russian government, putin meets government members ahead inauguration
Putin Meets Government Members Ahead of Inauguration
The inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on May 7.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with members of the government — the last before the resignation of cabinet of ministers which is due after the inauguration of the head of state. The goal of the meeting is to sum up the results of their work.
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “since, after the ceremony of inauguration of the president, the government resigns, they all move to the status of ‘acting.’ This is the final meeting of the current iteration of the cabinet, a kind of brief summing up [of the results].”