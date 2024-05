https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/six-people-killed-35-injured-in-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-russias-belgorod-region-1118282735.html

Six People Killed, 40 Injured in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia's Belgorod Region

Six people were killed and 40 more were injured as a result of Ukrainian drones attacks on vehicles in the Borisovsky district of Russia's Belgorod Region... 06.05.2024, Sputnik International

"According to operational data ... 40 people, including three children, were injured. Thirty of them, including children, were hospitalized, 10 received outpatient medical care. Unfortunately, six people died," Assistant to the Russian Health Minister Alexei Kuznetsov told reporters.Earlier, Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov briefed the media on the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack.

