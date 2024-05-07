https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/campuses-crackdown-on-protestors-as-netanyahu-orders-partial-evacuation-of-rafah-1118293351.html

Campuses Crackdown on Protestors as Netanyahu Orders Partial Evacuation of Rafah

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss topics from around the globe, including the ongoing campus protests for Palestine.

the final countdown

radio

donald trump

us college campus protests

gaza strip

israel

palestine

rafah

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118293192_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_76eb52577a047f2af0e034daf1f76a77.jpg

Campuses Crackdown on Protestors as Netanyahu Orders Partial Evacuation of Rafah Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss topics from around the globe, including the ongoing campus protests for Palestine.

The show begins with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina discussing a sweeping range of campus protests across the US including divestment negotiations and commencement cancellations.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon analyzes the latest developments in the Trump trial, focusing on the impending testimonies of Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, and the challenges faced by the court as Justice Merchan considers stronger measures like jail due to ineffective fines.The second hour starts with RT Journalist Mohamed Gomaa reporting on the tense situation in Gaza, covering Israel's censorship of Al Jazeera, raids on media offices, and faltering ceasefire talks amid Israel's threats to invade Rafah.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the financial pressures facing Ukraine as international lenders demand repayment.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

