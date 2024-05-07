International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/campuses-crackdown-on-protestors-as-netanyahu-orders-partial-evacuation-of-rafah-1118293351.html
Campuses Crackdown on Protestors as Netanyahu Orders Partial Evacuation of Rafah
Campuses Crackdown on Protestors as Netanyahu Orders Partial Evacuation of Rafah
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss topics from around the globe, including the ongoing campus protests for Palestine.
2024-05-07T04:14+0000
2024-05-07T08:42+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
us college campus protests
gaza strip
israel
palestine
rafah
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118293192_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_76eb52577a047f2af0e034daf1f76a77.jpg
Campuses Crackdown on Protestors as Netanyahu Orders Partial Evacuation of Rafah
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss topics from around the globe, including the ongoing campus protests for Palestine.
The show begins with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina discussing a sweeping range of campus protests across the US including divestment negotiations and commencement cancellations.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon analyzes the latest developments in the Trump trial, focusing on the impending testimonies of Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, and the challenges faced by the court as Justice Merchan considers stronger measures like jail due to ineffective fines.The second hour starts with RT Journalist Mohamed Gomaa reporting on the tense situation in Gaza, covering Israel's censorship of Al Jazeera, raids on media offices, and faltering ceasefire talks amid Israel's threats to invade Rafah.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the financial pressures facing Ukraine as international lenders demand repayment.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
palestine
rafah
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118293192_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a009591aa80a75a48d0a48f164ff4d39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, rafah invasion, college protests in us, israel censorship, where is al jazeera banned, ukraine debt
the final countdown, rafah invasion, college protests in us, israel censorship, where is al jazeera banned, ukraine debt

Campuses Crackdown on Protestors as Netanyahu Orders Partial Evacuation of Rafah

04:14 GMT 07.05.2024 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 07.05.2024)
The Final Countdown
Campuses Crackdown on Protestors as Netanyahu Orders Partial Evacuation of Rafah
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss topics from around the globe, including the ongoing campus protests for Palestine.
The show begins with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina discussing a sweeping range of campus protests across the US including divestment negotiations and commencement cancellations.
Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon analyzes the latest developments in the Trump trial, focusing on the impending testimonies of Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, and the challenges faced by the court as Justice Merchan considers stronger measures like jail due to ineffective fines.
The second hour starts with RT Journalist Mohamed Gomaa reporting on the tense situation in Gaza, covering Israel's censorship of Al Jazeera, raids on media offices, and faltering ceasefire talks amid Israel's threats to invade Rafah.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the financial pressures facing Ukraine as international lenders demand repayment.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала