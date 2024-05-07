International
First Manned Launch of Starliner Spacecraft to ISS Postponed - United Launch Alliance
First Manned Launch of Starliner Spacecraft to ISS Postponed - United Launch Alliance
The first manned launch of Boeing's Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed by US aerospace manufacturer United Launch Alliance (ULA), which owns the Atlas V launch vehicle, the company said on Tuesday.
"ULA Launch Director Tom Heter III has made the decision to the launch team that launch operations will not continue tonight for AtlasV and Starliner," the company said. According to NASA, the reason for the cancellation of the launch was a malfunction of the oxygen valve in the second stage of the launch vehicle.
04:52 GMT 07.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first manned launch of Boeing's Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed by US aerospace manufacturer United Launch Alliance (ULA), which owns the Atlas V launch vehicle, the company said on Tuesday.
"ULA Launch Director Tom Heter III has made the decision to the launch team that launch operations will not continue tonight for AtlasV and Starliner," the company said.
According to NASA, the reason for the cancellation of the launch was a malfunction of the oxygen valve in the second stage of the launch vehicle.
