https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/foreign-minister-lavrov-holds-talks-with-counterpart-from-sierra-leone-1118312338.html
Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Talks With Counterpart From Sierra Leone
Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Talks With Counterpart From Sierra Leone
Sputnik International
Russia's extended strategic cooperation with African nations is manifested in growing trade, joint military programs, economic projects, as well as comprehensive diplomatic initiatives.
2024-05-07T14:26+0000
2024-05-07T14:26+0000
2024-05-07T14:26+0000
world
sergey lavrov
sierra leone
moscow
russia
ukraine
gaza strip
ukraine crisis
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118312177_0:0:3194:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_53397141626533ace216227a3337587c.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds bilateral talks with his Sierra Leonean counterpart Timothy Musa Kabba.The two top diplomats plan to discuss matters pertaining to security matters on the African continent, regional development, and bilateral cooperation.The parties are also expected to exchange views on conflict resolution in Africa, Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, and other major international issues.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
sierra leone
moscow
russia
ukraine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118312177_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc8bee5145814e17339c2b93576fa717.jpg
Press conference by Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone M.T. Kabba
Sputnik International
Press conference by Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone M.T. Kabba
2024-05-07T14:26+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia and sierra-leone cooperation, russia and sierra-leone partnership, russia and sierra-leone ties, sergey lavrov's talks, sergey lavrov's negotiations, sergey lavrov holds joint talks, sergey lavrov meets with minister
russia and sierra-leone cooperation, russia and sierra-leone partnership, russia and sierra-leone ties, sergey lavrov's talks, sergey lavrov's negotiations, sergey lavrov holds joint talks, sergey lavrov meets with minister
Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Talks With Counterpart From Sierra Leone
Russia's extended strategic cooperation with African nations is manifested in growing trade, joint military programs, economic projects, as well as comprehensive diplomatic initiatives.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds bilateral talks with his Sierra Leonean counterpart Timothy Musa Kabba.
The two top diplomats plan to discuss matters pertaining to security matters on the African continent, regional development, and bilateral cooperation.
The parties are also expected to exchange views on conflict resolution in Africa, Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, and other major international issues.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!