https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/foreign-minister-lavrov-holds-talks-with-counterpart-from-sierra-leone-1118312338.html

Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Talks With Counterpart From Sierra Leone

Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Talks With Counterpart From Sierra Leone

Sputnik International

Russia's extended strategic cooperation with African nations is manifested in growing trade, joint military programs, economic projects, as well as comprehensive diplomatic initiatives.

2024-05-07T14:26+0000

2024-05-07T14:26+0000

2024-05-07T14:26+0000

world

sergey lavrov

sierra leone

moscow

russia

ukraine

gaza strip

ukraine crisis

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118312177_0:0:3194:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_53397141626533ace216227a3337587c.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds bilateral talks with his Sierra Leonean counterpart Timothy Musa Kabba.The two top diplomats plan to discuss matters pertaining to security matters on the African continent, regional development, and bilateral cooperation.The parties are also expected to exchange views on conflict resolution in Africa, Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, and other major international issues.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

sierra leone

moscow

russia

ukraine

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Press conference by Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone M.T. Kabba Sputnik International Press conference by Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone M.T. Kabba 2024-05-07T14:26+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and sierra-leone cooperation, russia and sierra-leone partnership, russia and sierra-leone ties, sergey lavrov's talks, sergey lavrov's negotiations, sergey lavrov holds joint talks, sergey lavrov meets with minister