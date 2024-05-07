International
Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Talks With Counterpart From Sierra Leone
Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Talks With Counterpart From Sierra Leone
Russia's extended strategic cooperation with African nations is manifested in growing trade, joint military programs, economic projects, as well as comprehensive diplomatic initiatives.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds bilateral talks with his Sierra Leonean counterpart Timothy Musa Kabba.The two top diplomats plan to discuss matters pertaining to security matters on the African continent, regional development, and bilateral cooperation.The parties are also expected to exchange views on conflict resolution in Africa, Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, and other major international issues.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Press conference by Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone M.T. Kabba
Press conference by Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone M.T. Kabba
Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Talks With Counterpart From Sierra Leone

14:26 GMT 07.05.2024
Russia's extended strategic cooperation with African nations is manifested in growing trade, joint military programs, economic projects, as well as comprehensive diplomatic initiatives.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds bilateral talks with his Sierra Leonean counterpart Timothy Musa Kabba.
The two top diplomats plan to discuss matters pertaining to security matters on the African continent, regional development, and bilateral cooperation.
The parties are also expected to exchange views on conflict resolution in Africa, Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, and other major international issues.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
