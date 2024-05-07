https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/gaza-peace-talks-hit-brick-wall-as-netanyahu-signals-planned-invasion-of-rafah-1118296652.html
Gaza Peace Talks Hit Brick Wall as Netanyahu Signals Planned Invasion of Rafah
On this episode of Fault Lines, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of current events from around the globe, including Israel's planned invasion of Rafah.
The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier discussing the escalating situation in Gaza, where Israel has issued an evacuation order for Rafah in preparation for a potential invasion.The second hour starts with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik examining the continuation of campus protests for Palestine and the responses from university administrations.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack delves into the developments of the Trump hush money trial following the testimony of Hope Hicks, analyzing the legal strategies in play and potential outcomes of the trial.The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the financial strains in Ukraine as bondholders demand repayment.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:15 GMT 07.05.2024 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 07.05.2024)
The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier discussing the escalating situation in Gaza, where Israel has issued an evacuation order for Rafah in preparation for a potential invasion.
The second hour starts with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik examining the continuation of campus protests for Palestine and the responses from university administrations.
Then, political consultant Robert Hornack delves into the developments of the Trump hush money trial following the testimony of Hope Hicks, analyzing the legal strategies in play and potential outcomes of the trial.
The show closes with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the financial strains in Ukraine as bondholders demand repayment.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
