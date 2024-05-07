https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/israel-launches-powerful-strikes-on-rafah-hamas-accepts-ceasefire-proposal-1118298549.html
Israel Launches Powerful Strikes on Rafah, Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal
Israel Launches Powerful Strikes on Rafah, Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.
2024-05-07T04:16+0000
2024-05-07T04:16+0000
2024-05-07T08:49+0000
the backstory
gaza strip
israel
donald trump
protests
columbia
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
rafah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118298821_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_68cfce756cebd1ddca3fb8953450a908.png
Israel Launches Powerful Strikes on Rafah, Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.
Rachel kicked off the first show of the week by hosting lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill as a guest analyst on Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial.Following the discussion on the hush money case, Rachel was joined by cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall, which discussed the ongoing student protests across the US, as several universities host commencement ceremonies.Rachel began the final hour of the show by hosting Ukrainian whistleblower and ex-diplomat Andrii Telizhenko on the topic of private companies demanding Ukraine pay interest on their bonds.In the final segment, Rachle spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the Hamas-Israel peace talks and potential military operation in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
columbia
ukraine
rafah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118298821_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_907cf19edb3f6763151183e7de15bdfb.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, hamas-israel war latest, rafah invasion, gaza war, peace deal for gaza, ukraine debt, us campus protests
the backstory, hamas-israel war latest, rafah invasion, gaza war, peace deal for gaza, ukraine debt, us campus protests
Israel Launches Powerful Strikes on Rafah, Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal
04:16 GMT 07.05.2024 (Updated: 08:49 GMT 07.05.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.
Rachel kicked off the first show of the week by hosting lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill as a guest analyst on Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial.
Following the discussion on the hush money case, Rachel was joined by cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall, which discussed the ongoing student protests across the US, as several universities host commencement ceremonies.
Rachel began the final hour of the show by hosting Ukrainian whistleblower and ex-diplomat Andrii Telizhenko on the topic of private companies demanding Ukraine pay interest on their bonds.
In the final segment, Rachle spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the Hamas-Israel peace talks and potential military operation in Gaza.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM