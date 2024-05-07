International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/israel-launches-powerful-strikes-on-rafah-hamas-accepts-ceasefire-proposal-1118298549.html
Israel Launches Powerful Strikes on Rafah, Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.
Rachel kicked off the first show of the week by hosting lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill as a guest analyst on Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial.Following the discussion on the hush money case, Rachel was joined by cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall, which discussed the ongoing student protests across the US, as several universities host commencement ceremonies.Rachel began the final hour of the show by hosting Ukrainian whistleblower and ex-diplomat Andrii Telizhenko on the topic of private companies demanding Ukraine pay interest on their bonds.In the final segment, Rachle spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the Hamas-Israel peace talks and potential military operation in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The Backstory
Rachel Blevins
Rachel kicked off the first show of the week by hosting lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill as a guest analyst on Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial.
Following the discussion on the hush money case, Rachel was joined by cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall, which discussed the ongoing student protests across the US, as several universities host commencement ceremonies.
Rachel began the final hour of the show by hosting Ukrainian whistleblower and ex-diplomat Andrii Telizhenko on the topic of private companies demanding Ukraine pay interest on their bonds.
In the final segment, Rachle spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the Hamas-Israel peace talks and potential military operation in Gaza.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
