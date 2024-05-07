https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/nato-threatens-wwiii-on-russias-border-xi-visits-eu-many-black-voters-to-sit-out-2024-1118299235.html
NATO Threatens WWIII on Russia's Border; Xi Visits EU; Many Black Voters to Sit Out 2024
NATO Threatens WWIII on Russia's Border; Xi Visits EU; Many Black Voters to Sit Out 2024
Sputnik International
President Putin has ordered nuclear drills as NATO threatens World War 3 on Russia's border.
2024-05-07T04:19+0000
2024-05-07T04:19+0000
2024-05-07T08:54+0000
the critical hour
radio
haiti
central michigan university
china
nord stream
volodymyr zelensky
crimea
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118299078_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8b866b5da4bcb53da4e8859a39f102b0.png
NATO Threatens World War 3 on Russia's Border; Xi Visits EU; Many Black Voters to Sit Out 2024
Sputnik International
President Putin has ordered nuclear drills as NATO threatens World War 3 on Russia's border.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss President Putin's order of nuclear drills as NATO threatens World War 3 on Russia's border.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us in the discussion. The EU is still avoiding an unbiased investigation into the Nord Stream attack as NATO continues to threaten Crimea.Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the US's search for a Zelensky replacement and the UK's dangerous aggression against Russia.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. Many Black voters plan to sit out the vote, and student protesters disrupted the graduation ceremony at the University of Michigan.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of the Final Countdown, joins us to discuss President Xi Jinping's visit to the EU.Investigative Reporter Max Blumenthal joins us to discuss the US crackdown on student protesters.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the potential for an Israeli attack on Rafah and Evo Morales, who is planning to run for President of Bolivia after overcoming a US coup.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review," joins us to discuss the US attempt to rope Haiti into the Global Fragility Act.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
haiti
china
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118299078_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ef35c6039266ee333f67a2a1973f1f8f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, russia nuclear drills, xi visits eu, us college protests, rafah invasion
the critical hour, russia nuclear drills, xi visits eu, us college protests, rafah invasion
NATO Threatens WWIII on Russia's Border; Xi Visits EU; Many Black Voters to Sit Out 2024
04:19 GMT 07.05.2024 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 07.05.2024)
President Putin has ordered nuclear drills as NATO threatens World War 3 on Russia's border.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss President Putin's order of nuclear drills as NATO threatens World War 3 on Russia's border.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us in the discussion. The EU is still avoiding an unbiased investigation into the Nord Stream attack as NATO continues to threaten Crimea.
Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the US's search for a Zelensky replacement and the UK's dangerous aggression against Russia.
Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. Many Black voters plan to sit out the vote, and student protesters disrupted the graduation ceremony at the University of Michigan.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of the Final Countdown, joins us to discuss President Xi Jinping's visit to the EU.
Investigative Reporter Max Blumenthal joins us to discuss the US crackdown on student protesters.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the potential for an Israeli attack on Rafah and Evo Morales, who is planning to run for President of Bolivia after overcoming a US coup.
Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review," joins us to discuss the US attempt to rope Haiti into the Global Fragility Act.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM