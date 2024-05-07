https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/play-into-his-base-trump-may-use-student-protests-to-win-2024-presidential-election-1118297879.html

Play Into His Base: Trump May Use Student Protests to Win 2024 Presidential Election

Arrests that took place at the school's Hamilton Hall have resulted in a lack of confidence in University President Minouche Shafik among students and faculty.

Columbia University announced its decision on Monday to cancel a university-wide commencement ceremony, and will instead organize school-level events due to lingering security concerns following student protests against Israel's war in Gaza. Arrests that took place at the school's Hamilton Hall have resulted in a lack of confidence in University President Minouche Shafik among students and faculty. On Monday, author and journalist Robert Fantina joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown to discuss the recent campus crackdowns on protestors. Fantina, an activist working for peace and social justice, noted how the protests may be used to the advantage of the Republican Party in the US presidential election come November.During the interview, Sputnik’s Ted Rall asked Fantina how the campus protests might change moving forward as a majority of students will most likely leave campus for summer break. Fantina pointed out that with social media, students may still find ways to protest, even if college campuses will be closed.“We won't see university encampments over the summer, of course, probably because, as you mentioned, most university students are home, their home is local or at a distance, so they're not on campus,” the journalist continued. “So, the campuses themselves will not be hotbeds of support for Palestinians.”Ted Rall then asked if it is possible that former US President Donald Trump and other right-wing Republicans may point to the on campus protests as proof that US President Joe Biden has lost control of the American public and is to blame for its general unrest. Rall then pointed out the similarities between the US presidential election in 1968, compared to this year’s election.However, the US was experiencing a very different environment in 1968; the assassination of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, students marching in protest against the Vietnam War, and a leading presidential candidate who was not on criminal trial. But former Vice President Richard Nixon did campaign to restore “law and order,” and won 32 states in the presidential election by doing so. Trump chose to recycle the sentiment during his presidency when confronted by the Black Lives Matter movement. And while Biden has tried to tread lightly when commenting on the pro-Palestinian student protestors, former President Donald Trump has openly attacked the demonstrators and celebrated police crackdowns as a “beautiful thing to watch.”Even as the Biden administration has not wavered in their support of Israel, Biden does not want to lose the support of his young, college-aged voters - a key Democratic constituency - who have turned against him in response to his administration’s Israel policy."We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent," Biden said. "But neither are we a lawless country. We are a civil society, and order must prevail.”

