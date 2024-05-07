https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/president-putins-2024-inauguration-ceremony-1118295425.html

President Putin's 2024 Inauguration Ceremony

President Putin's 2024 Inauguration Ceremony

Sputnik International

On May 7, the Grand Kremlin Palace will host a solemn inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin (12:00 Moscow time), where the country's elected leader will officially take office.

2024-05-07T08:34+0000

2024-05-07T08:34+0000

2024-05-07T08:34+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

central election commission

russian parliament

kremlin

2024 russian presidential election

federal assembly

constitutional court

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118295259_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_895b8d3468c1a5203ed0dee27e8c804e.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin takes part in the formal ceremony in front of the country's most prominent figures, where he will be sworn into office, thus officially becoming Russia's incumbent leader for another term. The ceremony will be attended by representatives of the Federal Assembly (Russian parliament), judges of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, members of government and the Central Election Commission, as well as outstanding scientists, artists, renowned athletes, and foreign guests.On the same day, the Russian government will resign, setting off the legal process of forming a new government.Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

President Putin's 2024 Inauguration Ceremony Sputnik International President Putin's 2024 Inauguration Ceremony 2024-05-07T08:34+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin's inauguration ceremony, russian president's inauguration, inauguration at the kremlin