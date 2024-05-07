International
On May 7, the Grand Kremlin Palace will host a solemn inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin (12:00 Moscow time), where the country's elected leader will officially take office.
Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin takes part in the formal ceremony in front of the country's most prominent figures, where he will be sworn into office, thus officially becoming Russia's incumbent leader for another term. The ceremony will be attended by representatives of the Federal Assembly (Russian parliament), judges of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, members of government and the Central Election Commission, as well as outstanding scientists, artists, renowned athletes, and foreign guests.On the same day, the Russian government will resign, setting off the legal process of forming a new government.Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!
President Putin's 2024 Inauguration Ceremony
On May 7, the Grand Kremlin Palace will host the solemn inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin (9 am GMT), where the country's elected leader will officially take office.
Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin takes part in the formal ceremony in front of the country's most prominent figures, where he will be sworn into office, thus officially becoming Russia's incumbent leader for another term.
The ceremony will be attended by representatives of the Federal Assembly (Russian parliament), judges of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, members of government and the Central Election Commission, as well as outstanding scientists, artists, renowned athletes, and foreign guests.
On the same day, the Russian government will resign, setting off the legal process of forming a new government.
