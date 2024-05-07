https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/putins-inauguration-to-take-place-in-moscow-on-tuesday-1118302489.html

Putin's Inauguration to Take Place in Moscow on Tuesday

Putin's Inauguration to Take Place in Moscow on Tuesday

Sputnik International

Vladimir Putin will be sworn in as President of Russia in Moscow on Tuesday, in what will become his fifth inauguration ceremony as head of state.

2024-05-07T06:03+0000

2024-05-07T06:03+0000

2024-05-07T06:17+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

kremlin

moscow

inauguration

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106421/69/1064216923_0:0:3112:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_35ab4066268e122f4cf549c51e9a6ebe.jpg

The ceremony is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. Moscow time (09:00 GMT) in the Kremlin. The guests will include Russian government officials, members of parliament, Constitutional Court justices, Russian and foreign diplomats, as well as prominent representatives of business and show business. The Russian presidential election took place from March 15-17. Putin was reelected with 87.28% of the vote to serve as president for a six-year term.Sputnik will broadcast the inauguration ceremony - stay tuned!

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin's inauguration, putin to be sworn in as russia's president