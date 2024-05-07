https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/putins-inauguration-to-take-place-in-moscow-on-tuesday-1118302489.html
Putin's Inauguration to Take Place in Moscow on Tuesday
06:03 GMT 07.05.2024 (Updated: 06:17 GMT 07.05.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vladimir Putin will be sworn in as President of Russia in Moscow on Tuesday, in what will become his fifth inauguration ceremony as head of state.
The ceremony is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. Moscow time (09:00 GMT) in the Kremlin.
The guests will include Russian government officials, members of parliament, Constitutional Court justices, Russian and foreign diplomats, as well as prominent representatives of business and show business.
The Russian presidential election took place from March 15-17. Putin was reelected with 87.28% of the vote to serve as president for a six-year term.
Sputnik will broadcast the inauguration ceremony - stay tuned!