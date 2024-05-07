International
Top Ukrainian Commander's Stepson Leads Pro-Russian Convoy in Sydney
Top Ukrainian Commander's Stepson Leads Pro-Russian Convoy in Sydney
Sputnik International
A pro-Russian motorcade has kicked off in Australia to celebrate President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration and Victory Day. One of the attendees is none other than the stepson of Ukrainian commander in chief Oleksandr Syrsky.
One of the attendees is none other than the stepson of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.Ivan Syrsky has explained to Sputnik why he is taking part in the event. The stepson of the top Ukrainian commander also conveyed his best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Top Ukrainian Commander's Stepson Leads Pro-Russian Convoy in Sydney

06:31 GMT 07.05.2024 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 07.05.2024)
© Sputnhik screenshotIvan Syrsky, Australian stepson of Ukrainian top general Oleksandr Syrsky
Ivan Syrsky, Australian stepson of Ukrainian top general Oleksandr Syrsky - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2024
© Sputnhik screenshot
Exclusive
A pro-Russian motorcade has kicked off in Australia to celebrate President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration and Victory Day.
One of the attendees is none other than the stepson of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.
Ivan Syrsky has explained to Sputnik why he is taking part in the event.
The stepson of the top Ukrainian commander also conveyed his best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on November 30, 2023 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky visiting a command post in Kupyansk, Kharkov region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2024
Military
Fact Check: General Syrsky, Hero of Kiev or Butcher of Bakhmut?
9 February, 13:04 GMT
