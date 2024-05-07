https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/stepson-of-ukrainian-commander-in-chief-syrsky-leads-a-pro-russian-convoy-in-sydney-1118303266.html
Top Ukrainian Commander's Stepson Leads Pro-Russian Convoy in Sydney
Top Ukrainian Commander's Stepson Leads Pro-Russian Convoy in Sydney
Sputnik International
A pro-Russian motorcade has kicked off in Australia to celebrate President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration and Victory Day. One of the attendees is none other than the stepson of Ukrainian commander in chief Oleksandr Syrsky.
One of the attendees is none other than the stepson of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.Ivan Syrsky has explained to Sputnik why he is taking part in the event. The stepson of the top Ukrainian commander also conveyed his best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Exclusive
A pro-Russian motorcade has kicked off in Australia to celebrate President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration and Victory Day.
One of the attendees is none other than the stepson of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.
Ivan Syrsky has explained to Sputnik why he is taking part in the event.
The stepson of the top Ukrainian commander also conveyed his best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin.