Foreign Minister Lavrov Lays Floral Tributes at WWII Memorial Plaques

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in the ceremony of laying floral tributes at WWII memorial plaques dedicated to Victory Day.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in a ceremony of laying floral tributes at WWII memorial plaques dedicated to Victory Day.The ceremony takes place at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. Lavrov is accompanied by senior Foreign Ministry officials, as well as veterans and young diplomats. As part of the Victory Day celebrations, the ministry’s lobby is hosting the historical exhibition “Diplomacy and the Liberating Mission of the Red Army in Central and Southern Europe.”Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

