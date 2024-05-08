https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/foreign-minister-lavrov-lays-floral-tributes-at-wwii-memorial-plaques-1118332326.html
Foreign Minister Lavrov Lays Floral Tributes at WWII Memorial Plaques
Foreign Minister Lavrov Lays Floral Tributes at WWII Memorial Plaques
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in the ceremony of laying floral tributes at WWII memorial plaques dedicated to Victory Day.
2024-05-08T07:11+0000
2024-05-08T07:11+0000
2024-05-08T07:11+0000
world
russia
sergey lavrov
russian foreign ministry
victory day
wwii
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118333509_0:184:2991:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_f988486c1893ed97db247f9da3c903c4.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in a ceremony of laying floral tributes at WWII memorial plaques dedicated to Victory Day.The ceremony takes place at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. Lavrov is accompanied by senior Foreign Ministry officials, as well as veterans and young diplomats. As part of the Victory Day celebrations, the ministry’s lobby is hosting the historical exhibition “Diplomacy and the Liberating Mission of the Red Army in Central and Southern Europe.”Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118333509_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70c8fd6ba63acf6ceec7365b97d33fb8.jpg
Foreign Minister Lavrov Lays Floral Tributes at WWII Memorial Plaques
Sputnik International
Foreign Minister Lavrov Lays Floral Tributes at WWII Memorial Plaques
2024-05-08T07:11+0000
true
PT16M14S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey sergey lavrov, ceremony of laying floral tributes at wwii memorial plaques, victory day.
russian foreign minister sergey sergey lavrov, ceremony of laying floral tributes at wwii memorial plaques, victory day.
Foreign Minister Lavrov Lays Floral Tributes at WWII Memorial Plaques
The flower-laying ceremony on May 8, on the eve of Victory Day, has become a tradition at the Russian diplomatic headquarters.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in a ceremony of laying floral tributes at WWII memorial plaques dedicated to Victory Day.
The ceremony takes place at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. Lavrov is accompanied by senior Foreign Ministry officials, as well as veterans and young diplomats. As part of the Victory Day celebrations, the ministry’s lobby is hosting the historical exhibition “Diplomacy and the Liberating Mission of the Red Army in Central and Southern Europe.”
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!