https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/houthis-vow-to-target-all-israel-linked-ships-in-reach-as-think-tank-warns-of-naval-drone-threat-1118340965.html

Houthis Vow to Target ‘All’ Israel-Linked Ships in Reach as Think Tank Warns of Naval Drone Threat

Houthis Vow to Target ‘All’ Israel-Linked Ships in Reach as Think Tank Warns of Naval Drone Threat

Sputnik International

The Yemeni militia’s campaign of hijackings, missile and drone attacks targeting merchant vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas has brought many countries' shipping through the strategic chokepoint to a standstill, with shipbroker Clarksons calculating in April that commercial tonnage in the Gulf of Aden area had dropped by 69 percent since December.

2024-05-08T19:33+0000

2024-05-08T19:33+0000

2024-05-08T19:33+0000

world

middle east

israel

red sea

gulf of aden

houthi

ansar allah

us central command (centcom)

red sea crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118340807_0:121:2329:1431_1920x0_80_0_0_c71532adef755ffc6c49c06268cc2cdf.jpg

An advisor to the Houthi campaign in support of Palestine has warned that Israel’s decision to invade the Gaza city of Rafah will provoke a new round of escalation, including efforts by the militia to target Israeli ships anywhere they can be reached.“In case of any escalation [in Rafah, ed.] the Yemeni armed forces’ decision is clear, and a more extensive and broader escalation may occur,” Muftah warned.The official’s comments were preceded by remarks by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warning that the Israeli invasion of Rafah would prompt the Houthis to target “all” ships attempting to make their way to Israeli ports “in the Mediterranean in any area within our reach.”The remarks by the militia, which also go by the name Ansar Allah (‘Supporters of God’), have been accompanied by a barrage of drone and missile attacks in the Gulf of Aden, with CENTCOM counting four projectiles - three drones and an anti-ship missile, in an X post Wednesday morning. One of the drones was shot down by a US warship, with another said to have been destroyed by a “coalition ship” (country unspecified).In a related development, Houthi Supreme Political Council Chief Mahdi Al-Mashat confirmed reporting in UAE media from last week indicating that the US had privately offered the Houthis certain material incentives if they halted their Red Sea attacks. “We will continue…until our country’s whole national territory is liberated, and the blockade and injustice placed on our people in Gaza are removed,” Al-Mashat said Tuesday.New Dimension to Houthi CapabilitiesMeanwhile, the Center for International Maritime Security – a Maryland-based think tank with suspected links to the US intelligence and the military, published an alarming report Wednesday warning that the next escalation of the Houthi threat to Red Sea shipping may come in the form of low-cost unmanned undersea vehicle drones.“Houthi UUVs likely lack sophisticated guidance and targeting systems compared to military-grade undersea drones. They may rely on basic GPS or pre-programmed routes, as well as wire guidance. However, this simplicity can also make them difficult to detect and eliminate before they reach their targets,” the article added.Dealing with the threat would require the deployment of mine countermeasures warships and anti-submarine warfare capabilities adapted for use against UUVs, including sonobuoys, towed array sonars, dipping sonars and hydrophone arrays. However, Prasanga warned that these sophisticated undersea surveillance capabilities “may not be optimal for detecting low-signature Houthi UUVs, particularly in the acoustic environments of the Red Sea,” with large ships traveling in the area themselves complicating the search.The escalation of Houthi attacks follows a brief lull in hostilities facilitated by Hamas’s announcement Monday that it would be prepared to accept a ceasefire with Israel. Israel’s rejection of the proposal prompted the Houthis, but also Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iraqi militias to ramp up operations targeting Israeli and allied interests.Ansar Allah has said repeatedly that it will stop its campaign, which has caused tens of billions of dollars in economic damage to economies in Europe and Asia, when Israel stops its punitive operation in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/yemens-houthis-ramp-up-attacks-on-merchant-ships-after-dismantling-suspected-us-israeli-spy-network-1118322583.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/german-frigate-quits-red-sea-mission-day-after-houthis-offer-eu-ships-safe-passage-1118027062.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/china-france-call-for-cessation-of-attacks-on-civilian-ships-in-red-sea-1118304890.html

israel

red sea

gulf of aden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why are houthis attacking ships, can houthis be stopped