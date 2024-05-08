https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/investigation-against-german-air-force-official-over-leaked-conversation-closed---reports-1118327224.html
Investigation Against German Air Force Official Over Leaked Conversation Closed - Reports
The prosecutor’s office of Berlin has closed investigation against an inspector of the German air force, Ingo Gerhartz, related to the leaked conversation between high-ranking German military officials about a potential attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge, Business Insider reported.
On March 1, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, published the readout of a conversation among four German military officers discussing a potential attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge with long-range Taurus missiles. The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, the head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised a thorough and prompt investigation into the leaked conversation.
Investigation Against German Air Force Official Over Leaked Conversation Closed - Reports
On March 1, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and the Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, published the readout of a conversation among four German military officers discussing a potential attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge with long-range Taurus missiles. The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, the head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised a thorough and prompt investigation into the leaked conversation.