https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/israel-launches-rafah-invasion-amid-collapsed-peace-negotiations-1118323647.html

Israel Launches Rafah Invasion Amid Collapsed Peace Negotiations

Israel Launches Rafah Invasion Amid Collapsed Peace Negotiations

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments domestically and abroad, including Israel seizing Rafah crossing.

2024-05-08T04:13+0000

2024-05-08T04:13+0000

2024-05-08T09:14+0000

fault lines

us

radio

vladimir putin

xi jinping

paris

ukraine

israeli-palestinian conflict

brazil

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118323488_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7734a06dd2b49e60a9808ba59e26fe71.png

Israel Launches Rafah Invasion Amid Collapsed Peace Negotiations Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest developments domestically and abroad, including Israel seizing Rafah crossing.

The show kicks off with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fifth term.The second hour starts with senior research fellow at Global Policy Institute George Szamuely discussing the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Paris, focusing on China's emerging role as a negotiator in the Ukraine conflict and its economic discussions with European leaders during the tour.Later, Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo reports on the recent developments where Israeli troops gained control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing, analyzing the situation in light of Hamas's acceptance of a ceasefire proposal.The third hour begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the latest legal developments in the Trump cases, focusing on the additional $1k fine imposed on Trump and the judge's warning of possible jail time if violations continue.The show closes with conservation biologist, and author Dr. Reese Halter examining the catastrophic floods in Southern Brazil, detailing the environmental impact on hundreds of towns along the Rio Grande, and discussing the broader implications of such extreme weather events in the context of global climate change.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

paris

ukraine

brazil

israel

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, rafah invasion, israel war in gaza, putin new presidential term, chinese president visits