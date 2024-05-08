https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/putin-inauguration-stormy-daniels-testimony-ceasefire-breakdown-1118324162.html

Putin Inauguration, Stormy Daniels Testimony, Ceasefire Breakdown?

Establishment journalists pat each other on the back for representing Washington’s narrative on Gaza well.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fifth term, the reason for Russia’s tactical nuclear drills, the detention in Russia of a US soldier on charges of theft, the uncertain future of ceasefire talks on the war in Gaza and the coming invasion of Rafah, the role Saudi Arabian normalization with Israel could play in the crisis in Gaza, Yemen’s announcement that it will begin expanding operations against Israel into the Mediterranean, and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Serbia and other European countries on the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia.Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses the testimony given by adult film star Stormy Daniels in the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump, whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will strike a deal with House Speaker Mike Johnson or force a vote on his ouster, why the White House appears to be delaying some US military aid to Israel, what the State Department might find in its report due this week on whether Israel has violated US and international law in Gaza, Republican Congress members threatening the International Criminal Court for investigating Israel, and the FAA opening a new investigation into Boeing over its manufacturing practices of the 787 Dreamliner.Mohawk activist and educator, producer and host John Kane discusses the campaign to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people, why violence against indigenous people goes underreported, how the federal government has failed to respond to a syphilis outbreak among Great Plains tribes and how it mirrors the effects of disease during the European colonization of the Americas.The Misfits also discuss South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem setting her sights on a new canine target, and the state of university protests for Gaza nearing graduation season.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

