https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/putin-takes-part-in-supreme-eurasian-economic-council-1118335751.html
Putin Takes Part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Putin Takes Part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Sputnik International
On May 8, Moscow hosts a special Supreme Eurasian Economic Council within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that seeks to expand comprehensive economic cooperation among the five member states.
2024-05-08T13:42+0000
2024-05-08T13:42+0000
2024-05-08T13:42+0000
russia
vladimir putin
moscow
eurasian economic union
belarus
kazakhstan
kyrgyzstan
armenia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117393586_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_41df96c8b471afc20a4fbbc098305edb.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which this year marks a decade since the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.The meeting will be attended by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, as well as the heads of observer states, Uzbekistan and Cuba.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
moscow
belarus
kazakhstan
kyrgyzstan
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117393586_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e1bf2884b5b2e2b500e7a646c7b63c4.jpg
Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin Takes Part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
2024-05-08T13:42+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
supreme eurasian economic council in moscow, eurasian economic union meeting, what's eurasian economic union, eurasian economic union members, countries in eaeu
supreme eurasian economic council in moscow, eurasian economic union meeting, what's eurasian economic union, eurasian economic union members, countries in eaeu
Putin Takes Part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
On May 8, Moscow hosts a special Supreme Eurasian Economic Council within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that seeks to expand comprehensive economic cooperation among the five member states.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which this year marks a decade since the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.
The meeting will be attended by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, as well as the heads of observer states, Uzbekistan and Cuba.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!