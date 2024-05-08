International
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
Putin Takes Part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Putin Takes Part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
On May 8, Moscow hosts a special Supreme Eurasian Economic Council within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that seeks to expand comprehensive economic cooperation among the five member states.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which this year marks a decade since the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.The meeting will be attended by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, as well as the heads of observer states, Uzbekistan and Cuba.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Putin Takes Part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

On May 8, Moscow hosts a special Supreme Eurasian Economic Council within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that seeks to expand comprehensive economic cooperation among the five member states.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which this year marks a decade since the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.
The meeting will be attended by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, as well as the heads of observer states, Uzbekistan and Cuba.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
