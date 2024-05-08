https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/putins-inauguration-israel-invades-rafah-xi-in-europe-and-more-1118325037.html
Putin's Inauguration, Israel Invades Rafah, Xi in Europe and More
Putin's Inauguration, Israel Invades Rafah, Xi in Europe and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the Gaza Strip.
radio
Putin's Inauguration, Israel Invades Rafah, Xi in Europe and More
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the Gaza Strip.
Rachel began Tuesday's show by hosting veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who discussed the latest from the Israeli invasion of the densely populated city of Rafah.Following the discussion on Rafah, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration.In the last hour of the show, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong provided the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.Lastly, Rachel was joined by Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic, who discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Serbia on the 25th anniversary of the US bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade.
Rachel began Tuesday's show by hosting veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who discussed the latest from the Israeli invasion of the densely populated city of Rafah.
Following the discussion on Rafah, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration.
In the last hour of the show, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong provided the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.
Lastly, Rachel was joined by Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic, who discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Serbia on the 25th anniversary of the US bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade.
