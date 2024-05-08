International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Putin's Inauguration, Israel Invades Rafah, Xi in Europe and More
Putin's Inauguration, Israel Invades Rafah, Xi in Europe and More
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the Gaza Strip.
Putin's Inauguration, Israel Invades Rafah, Xi in Europe and More
Rachel began Tuesday's show by hosting veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who discussed the latest from the Israeli invasion of the densely populated city of Rafah.Following the discussion on Rafah, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration.In the last hour of the show, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong provided the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.Lastly, Rachel was joined by Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic, who discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Serbia on the 25th anniversary of the US bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Putin's Inauguration, Israel Invades Rafah, Xi in Europe and More

The Backstory
Putin's Inauguration, Israel Invades Rafah, Xi in Europe and More
Rachel Blevins
Rachel began Tuesday's show by hosting veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who discussed the latest from the Israeli invasion of the densely populated city of Rafah.
Following the discussion on Rafah, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration.
In the last hour of the show, journalist and co-host of The Final Countdown Angie Wong provided the latest from the Donald Trump hush money trial.
Lastly, Rachel was joined by Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic, who discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Serbia on the 25th anniversary of the US bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
