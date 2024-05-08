https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/stormy-daniels-takes-the-stand-as-trumps-hush-money-trial-heats-up-1118319752.html
Stormy Daniels Takes the Stand as Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats Up
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the world, including Israel seizing control of the Rafah crossing.
Stormy Daniels Takes the Stand as Trump's Hush Money Trial Heats Up
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the world, including Israel seizing control of the Rafah crossing.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the world, including Israel seizing control of the Rafah crossing.
The show begins with Steve Abramowicz, CEO of Heartland Journal, discussing the Gaza encampments on college campuses across the country and the administrative response.
Then, Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine, discusses Hamas's acceptance of a ceasefire deal proposed by Qatar, and Israel's refusal amid its troops seizing control of the Rafah border crossing.
The second hour begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda analyzing the implications of Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fifth term.
The show closes with CGTN Host and reporter Anna Ge covering Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Paris as part of his European tour.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM